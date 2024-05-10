Centre now plans to rein in direct selling industry, tighten regulations
Summary
- All direct-selling firms operating in India must provide a customer care number, details of their management with a valid email address and phone number, and put a consumer redressal mechanism in place
NEW DELHI : The multi-billion-dollar direct selling industry has now come in the crosshairs of the central government, with the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) planning to scrutinize their regulatory compliances and prepare a list of rule violators, three people aware of the matter said.