Centre reads riot act to IAS, IPS officers over false information

“It has been decided that if falsification of financial information or provision of wrong information in a grossly negligent manner is detected, this ministry will take the following steps—(i) In respect of All India Service Officers, the facts and names of officers involved will be communicated to the department of personnel and training, government of India, to be taken into consideration, as deemed appropriate by them in matters relating to empanelment, central deputation, inter-cadre deputation, deputation for foreign training at government cost or foreign assignments, permission to take up assignment under Rule 6(2)(ii), etc. For this purpose, the officers signing the wrong information and those putting up such wrong information will be taken into account," the communication, reviewed by Mint, said.