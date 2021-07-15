Central government on Thursday transferred ₹75,000 crores it borrowed from the market to states in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation in one instalment, helping states to spend early in the financial year to support economic recovery.

Finance ministry said in a statement that this is almost half of ₹1.59 trillion Centre had agreed to transfer to states as part of GST compensation financed through borrowing and is in addition to another ₹1 trillion being transferred in instalments from GST cess collection.

The move is expected to be a big relief to states which are making healthcare investments to prepare for a possible third wave of the covid pandemic and are financially supporting small businesses to stay afloat and protect jobs. The move is also expected to help relieve the tension between Centre and opposition ruled states over delays in GST compensation payments ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

The total GST compensation states would be getting in FY22 would be ₹2.59 trillion. The part of it paid out of proceeds of GST cess levied on items like automobiles is being released to states on a bimonthly basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.