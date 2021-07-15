Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Centre releases Rs75,000 crores to states in GST compensation

Centre releases Rs75,000 crores to states in GST compensation

Premium
The total GST compensation states would be getting in FY22 would be Rs2.59 trillion.
1 min read . 07:48 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The move is expected to be a big relief to states which are making healthcare investments to prepare for a possible third wave of the covid pandemic and are financially supporting small businesses to stay afloat and protect jobs

Central government on Thursday transferred 75,000 crores it borrowed from the market to states in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation in one instalment, helping states to spend early in the financial year to support economic recovery.

Central government on Thursday transferred 75,000 crores it borrowed from the market to states in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation in one instalment, helping states to spend early in the financial year to support economic recovery.

Finance ministry said in a statement that this is almost half of 1.59 trillion Centre had agreed to transfer to states as part of GST compensation financed through borrowing and is in addition to another 1 trillion being transferred in instalments from GST cess collection.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Finance ministry said in a statement that this is almost half of 1.59 trillion Centre had agreed to transfer to states as part of GST compensation financed through borrowing and is in addition to another 1 trillion being transferred in instalments from GST cess collection.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The move is expected to be a big relief to states which are making healthcare investments to prepare for a possible third wave of the covid pandemic and are financially supporting small businesses to stay afloat and protect jobs. The move is also expected to help relieve the tension between Centre and opposition ruled states over delays in GST compensation payments ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

The total GST compensation states would be getting in FY22 would be 2.59 trillion. The part of it paid out of proceeds of GST cess levied on items like automobiles is being released to states on a bimonthly basis.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!