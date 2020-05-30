NEW DELHI : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved transfers of four Additional Secretaries, 16 Joint Secretaries and two Directors.

1987 batch IAS officer Arun Singhal, currently working as Special Secretary in Department of Health & Family Welfare as Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has been appointed a Secretary in the same department.

1991 batch IAS officer S. Gopalakrishnan, currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of his central deputation tenure till October 27, 2022.

1992 batch IAS officer Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as Additional Secretary in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

1989 batch IA&AS officer Subir Mallick has been appointed as Additional Financial Adviser and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence (Finance) at the level of additional Secretary by in situ upgradation of the post held by him for the balance period of his Central deputation tenure in partial modification of the earlier order dated May 12, 2020 appointing him as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Agricultural Research and Education.

Among Joint Secretaries, 2001 batch IAS officer C. Sridhar, currently serving as Deputy Director in LBSNAA in Mussoorie, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, on lateral shift basis, for an overall tenure of seven years.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated