Centre revises threshold for paid up capital of small companies

The definition of small companies was revised under the Companies Act, 2013 by increasing their limit for paid-up capital from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore and turnover from ₹2 crore to ₹20 crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has again revised the threshold limit for paid-up capital of small-scale companies. The definition of small companies was revised under the Companies Act, 2013 by increasing their limit for paid-up capital from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore and turnover from ₹2 crore to ₹20 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has again revised the threshold limit for paid-up capital of small-scale companies. The definition of small companies was revised under the Companies Act, 2013 by increasing their limit for paid-up capital from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore and turnover from ₹2 crore to ₹20 crore.
This threshold has now again revised by increasing the limit for paid-up capital from "not exceeding Rs. 2 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 4 crores" and turnover from "not exceeding Rs. 20 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 40 crores".
This threshold has now again revised by increasing the limit for paid-up capital from "not exceeding Rs. 2 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 4 crores" and turnover from "not exceeding Rs. 20 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 40 crores".
This significant move is part of the government's proactive measures in the recent past towards ease of doing business and ease of living for the corporates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This significant move is part of the government's proactive measures in the recent past towards ease of doing business and ease of living for the corporates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These include decriminalization of various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the LLP Act, 2008, extending fast-track mergers to start-ups, incentivizing incorporation of One Person Companies (OPCs), etc.
These include decriminalization of various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the LLP Act, 2008, extending fast-track mergers to start-ups, incentivizing incorporation of One Person Companies (OPCs), etc.
According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner.
According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner.
"The Government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies," said the ministry in an official statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies," said the ministry in an official statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Benefits of revised definition of small companies
Benefits of revised definition of small companies
1) No need to prepare a cash flow statement as part of the financial statement