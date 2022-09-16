Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre revises threshold for paid up capital of small companies

Centre revises threshold for paid up capital of small companies

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has again revised the threshold limit for paid-up capital of small-scale companies. (Mint)
2 min read . 10:01 AM ISTLivemint

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has again revised the threshold limit for paid-up capital of small-scale companies. The definition of small companies was revised under the Companies Act, 2013 by increasing their limit for paid-up capital from 50 lakh to 2 crore and turnover from 2 crore to 20 crore.

This threshold has now again revised by increasing the limit for paid-up capital from "not exceeding Rs. 2 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 4 crores" and turnover from "not exceeding Rs. 20 crores" to "not exceeding Rs. 40 crores".

This significant move is part of the government's proactive measures in the recent past towards ease of doing business and ease of living for the corporates.

These include decriminalization of various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the LLP Act, 2008, extending fast-track mergers to start-ups, incentivizing incorporation of One Person Companies (OPCs), etc.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner.

"The Government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies," said the ministry in an official statement.

Benefits of revised definition of small companies

1) No need to prepare a cash flow statement as part of the financial statement

2) Advantage of preparing and filing an Abridged Annual Return

3) Mandatory rotation of auditor not required

4) An Auditor of a small company is not required to report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls and its operating effectiveness in the auditor's report

5) Holding of only two board meetings in a year

6) Annual Return of the company can be signed by the company secretary, or where there is no company secretary, by a director of the company

7) Lesser penalties for small companies

