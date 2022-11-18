Centre sanctions ₹60,000 cr long-term capex funds to states4 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 12:29 AM IST
The amount sanctioned shows a fourfold jump from the allocation made in the first year of the scheme— ₹15,000 cr in FY22
The amount sanctioned shows a fourfold jump from the allocation made in the first year of the scheme— ₹15,000 cr in FY22
NEW DELHI : The central government has sanctioned ₹60,000 crore of long-term capital expenditure funds to states this fiscal, making a strong beginning to the scheme announced earlier this year to build roads, ports, bridges, airports and highways across the country.