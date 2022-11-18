Centre sanctions 60,000 cr long-term capex funds to states

However, with the government already allowing states an additional borrowing window of 0.5% of gross state domestic product for carrying power sector reforms, it is expected that several states would pursue broad reforms to access these funds. “Capex spending by states is set to pick up in the second half of the year, following the trend witnessed in central sector projects, especially road and highways, where the pace of construction remained slow in the first half of FY23, continuing on the disruptions caused by the third wave of covid and a prolonged monsoon late into 2021-22. The second half could pick up pace, which would also use up entire long-term capex funds kept by the Centre," said a second person, also on condition of anonymity.