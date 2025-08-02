Mithileshwar Thakur, secretary general of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said the Indian apparel industry has an exposure of about 33% to the US market. He added that the FTA with the UK and ongoing FTA negotiations with the EU together can offer significant opportunities for the Indian apparel industry, and partly offset losses in US business. But, to tide over the current crisis, the government should offer incentive in the immediate term to the exporting community to stay afloat in the US market.