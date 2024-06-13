Centre sets deadlines for healthcare initiatives

NEW DELHI:The union health ministry has set several deadlines for timely implementation of healthcare initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These include an effective drug delivery supply chain management system at primary heathcare level by the end of this year, and National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for at least 50% of public health facilities by December 2024 and 100% compliance by 2026.

This follows a discussion held during the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries last December on the theme of 'promoting ease of living'.

As part of the plan, the health ministry has identified several action points for its timely implementation.

The Centre has directed states/UTs to complete Ayushman cards for the remaining 200 million beneficiaries by 31 December. Directives have also been issued for enhanced use of IT (information technology) to ensure availability of health professionals at the health facilities.

"Conduct mock drill to ensure preparedness and efficiency, for outbreak such as covid. Follow up on the ABHA cards given to the citizens as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) using artificial intelligence. States to focus on TB Mukt Bharat and elimination of sickle cell anemia. Focus on new research within Indian and globally," said health secretary Apurva Chandra to all states and UTs, in a communication seen by Mint. All these activities need to be completed by the end of this year.

He said that concepts of “health & wellness" and “ease of living" are interconnected, with a focus on improving the overall quality of life for individuals and communities.

Launch of U-WIN portal planned Meanwhile, the plan is also to launch of the U-WIN portal which aims to digitize all routine vaccinations. It is one of the action points of the Modi 3.0 government's 100-day agenda for the health ministry.

Preventive efforts for tuberculosis, registration of health professionals and health facilities on ABDM registries, screening of all eligible beneficiaries above 30 years of age for diabetes and hypertension, and completion of all critical care blocks under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) are some of the other tasks.

Furthermore, states governments have been asked to ensure availability of the 'Scan and Share' facility using ABDM ecosystem in all Central government hospitals, institutes, medical college hospitals and in district hospitals by the end of next year.

The health secretary has also directed states/UTs to ensure access to health schemes to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups via the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) by March 2026.

Queries sent to the health ministry and PMO spokesperson remained unanswered.

