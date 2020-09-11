Centre slashes non-priority spend to keep Budget promise on capital expenditure

NEW DELHI : Central government has recalibrated its spending plan for the current fiscal to protect the commitments made in the Union Budget towards capital expenditure.

Accordingly it has classified government departments into priority and non-priority; the latter has seen a slashing of budgets and the funds thus generated are being diverted towards capital expenditure.

In the Budget 2020-21 presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated ₹4.12 trillion towards capital expenditure.

“That which is scheduled to be spent by the departments on their capital account is going on," said a government official.

The idea is to put money in projects which will have a large multiplier effect in employment generation and in helping economic recovery, the official said. The person did not wish to be identified.

The recalibration involves switching funds from low priority to high priority and from low value adding to high value adding expenditure while also giving emphasis to projects involving domestic procurement rather than import intensive projects, said another official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

What adds value and is more productive in the current circumstances may be different from what adds value in normal times, said the official.

Moving funds from one area to another where it is more needed, does not amount to any cut back in spending, explained the first official.

Also, the government is working on expediting projects included in the national infrastructure pipeline which involves an investment of ₹100 trillion by 2025 across diverse sectors. However, at this stage, the government is not looking at adding new projects in the current year as the focus is on putting the earmarked funds into good use in spite of the constraints in the economy which has suffered a 24% contraction in the June quarter. Ministries are being told not to bring in fresh projects in the anticipation that these will be accommodated in the supplementary demand for grants.

There is no cutback in already committed capital spending and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already held three reviews so far this year to ensure that the Central government and state-owned enterprises execute their capex plans without any glitch, said the second official.

Bloomberg Quint reported on Tuesday quoting expenditure secretary T V Somanathan that projects of 40 ministries including culture and tourism have been identified as of low priority in the current context of economic stress. Also, ministries with low priority projects are now allowed to spend only 15% of their allocation in a quarter against 25% in normal times.

“We are trying to make sure the money we have is directed towards capex, which has a high multiplier effect," said Somanathan in the interview.

The government has already raised its borrowing limit by over 50% to ₹12 trillion to help meet the expenditure requirements in a difficult year and raised the borrowing cap for states from 3% to 5% of their gross state domestic product. The Centre is also expediting the work related to disinvestment, which slowed down during the period of national lockdown, in order to realise its non-tax revenue target of ₹2.1 trillion. Also, state run banks have been asked to raise capital from the market if needed for financing new projects.

Infrastructure spending will have a large multiplier effect in the economy although execution of projects takes time and hence the government could think of a combination of interventions to stimulate the economy including direct income transfers, former chief statistician of India Pronab Sen had told Mint in an interview published on Sunday. In June quarter, India’s GDP contracted by around 24% reflecting the intensity of the national lockdown, one of the most stringent in the world aimed at fighting back the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated