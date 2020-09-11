Centre slashes non-priority spend to keep Budget promise on capital expenditure

Also, the government is working on expediting projects included in the national infrastructure pipeline which involves an investment of ₹100 trillion by 2025 across diverse sectors. However, at this stage, the government is not looking at adding new projects in the current year as the focus is on putting the earmarked funds into good use in spite of the constraints in the economy which has suffered a 24% contraction in the June quarter. Ministries are being told not to bring in fresh projects in the anticipation that these will be accommodated in the supplementary demand for grants.