Centre takes steps to bring the farmer closer to the market

In the new regime, the farmer will have the freedom to sell outside AMPCs, and any buyer can purchase directly at the farmer’s doorstep. “There will be no tax on such trade and buyers will not require a licence (a PAN card will suffice)," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. The minister added that all disputes related to such trade (relating to price, payments and quality of produce) will be resolved by sub-divisional magistrates and district collectors within a span of two months.