The Central government which convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states has suggested differnt to stem the flow of rising dengue cases.

The States reporting serotype - II dengue cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the emerging challenge of Serotype-II Dengue in 11 states which is associated with more cases and complications than other forms of the disease.

He suggested the states undertake steps like early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines; adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides and medicines; deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation and necessary public health action like fever survey, contact tracing, vector control; alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets, among other things.

States were also requested to undertake information, education and communication campaigns regarding helplines, methods of vector control, source reduction at homes and symptoms of dengue.

Earlier, the health ministry had issued an advisory to these states in August and on September 10.

