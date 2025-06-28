One nation, one tariff: What the Centre is planning to light up clean power
The development assumes significance in the backdrop of delays in signing of agreements between power developers, procurement agencies and distribution companies (discoms), which has held back procurement of clean power, especially solar, by discoms even as its installed base has continued to grow.
New Delhi: The central government will hold talks with stakeholders to push the adoption of uniform tariffs for renewable energy, two people aware of the development said. Uniform renewable energy tariffs or URETs were first proposed by the Centre in October 2023, but haven’t been implemented yet as power is a concurrent subject and would require states to come on board.