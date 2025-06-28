One nation, one tariff: What the Centre is planning to light up clean power

The Centre wants states to sign PPAs as it would also help them in meeting renewable power obligations (RPOs), which if not complied with, will attract penalties for discoms. Renewable power obligation (RPO) or renewable consumption Obligation (RCO) is a mechanism notified under the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022 by which the designated consumers, largely discoms, are obliged to consume a certain percentage of electricity from eligible non-fossil sources, as a percentage of their total consumption of electricity.