Centre will continue to give free vaccines to states: Harsh Vardhan

"The states, therefore, as per their own priority and commitments, have to vaccinate only those remaining people who have not been administered vaccines either through the GOI free route or through the private route. It is thus important to note that for the common people at large, there is and will always be an option to get vaccinated for free, to ensure that the price of vaccines does not become a burden for them," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}