Noting that vaccines are a precious commodity, these serious lapses at the VIMHANS CVC in terms of compliance of COVID- 19 vaccination guidelines harm the countrywide vaccination exercise as eligible beneficiaries may get deprived from vaccination. The Delhi administration has been asked to immediately issue a show cause notice to VIMHANS regarding such wrong practices which violate COVID-19 vaccination norms, and seek a written explanation from them within the next 48 hours. Appropriate monetary fine may also be imposed on the hospital. Further, it has been suggested that depanelment of the Hospital may be considered if the explanation to the show cause notice is found unsatisfactory.

