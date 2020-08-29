Centre writes to states on terms for financing GST shortfall

NEW DELHI : The Narendra Modi administration on Saturday wrote to states giving them finer details of the borrowing options to choose from for dealing with their GST revenue shortfall, with the assurance that senior officials were ready to clarify their doubts.

The letter addressing state finance secretaries assured them that Union finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and expenditure secretary T. V. Somanathan will on Tuesday clear any queries states may have on the two borrowing options offered to them, said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Each state can choose the option that suits them.

The Central government letter assured that it stood by the commitment of supplementing the compensation fund pool by a scheme decided by the Council as former Union finance minister and GST Council chairman Arun Jaitley had stated at a council meeting in 2016.

The council had on Thursday offered states two borrowing options to tide over their GST revenue shortfall as the GST cess collected from items like cars and tobacco was not adequate to compensate them this financial year.

As per the terms of borrowing options described to states in the Centre’s communication, the amount of debt that states raise under a special RBI window will not be counted as state debt for any norm to be prescribed by the Finance Commission. This would be over and above any other borrowing ceiling notified by the Centre. The total debt states can collectively raise under this option is ₹97,000 crore, which according the central government, is the state GST revenue shortfall that can be attributed to the 2017 tax reform.

Under this scheme, funds will flow to states every two months the same way GST compensation was paid. The central government also told states that it was the Centre’s endeavour to keep the cost of borrowing at or close to the government securities yield, and in the event of the cost being higher, the Centre will bear the margin between G-secs and average of state development loan yields up to 50 basis points through a subsidy. The offer of subsidy is meant to pacify states arguing that their borrowing cost would be higher than that of the Centre.

Under the second option, states can collectively borrow upto ₹2.35 trillion from the market, which also would cover the revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under this arrangement, the principal will be paid back by extending the levy of GST cess beyond 2022 but states will have to service the debt from their own resources. States will be granted higher borrowing permission to avail of this facility. However, only the amount of revenue shortfall that can be attributed to the tax reform, will be excluded from Finance Commission calculations.

The Centre said that the Constitution as well as the preamble to the law governing GST compensation had made provisions for the Centre to make up only for states’ revenue gap from GST roll out. However, the operating provisions related to calculating the compensation to be paid did not make such a distinction and made states’ entire GST revenue shortfall payable.

