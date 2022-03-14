Centre’s anaemia plan has holes to fill to address rising prevalence

While the numbers indicate poor implementation, some experts also feel the current anaemia policy needs to be augmented and consider several other factors to understand the disease better. A study in The Lancet in June 2019 said the WHO’s haemoglobin (Hb) thresholds that India uses to assess anaemia could be overdiagnosing its prevalence. The WHO cutoffs came from studies in 1968 of predominantly white adult populations in Europe and North America. Using an analysis of the 2016-18 CNNS data, the study proposed that Hb thresholds in India were around 1-2g/dL lower than the WHO cutoffs. It also argued for using the venous blood method (extracting the blood from the arm) to assess anaemia, which is considered to be the gold-standard method and which the CNNS used, rather than using the capillary method (extracting the blood from a finger prick), which the NFHS uses. The capillary method underestimates haemoglobin in the blood, resulting in an overestimation in anaemia, the study observed.