Challenge arbitration awards carefully: Govt

The latest guidelines issued earlier this month have removed several hurdles in project management right from conceptualization of a project to land acquisition and award of a contract, said the second person, who works in a public sector company. The guidelines allow the award of a contract even on the basis of a single bid, provided the process is objective, non-restrictive, and the price quotes reflect the market value. “These guidelines are general in nature and have been framed after about two years of deliberations with various departments and agencies, including the Central Vigilance Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. It aims to execute public projects within the approved cost and time frame, without getting involved in unnecessary legal disputes," said the finance ministry official.