Challenges in Centre’s 1-million hiring plan

Vacancies are fairly high in some of the 16 ministries and departments whose sanctioned strength exceeds 10,000. It is 66% in the department of science and technology, 49% in the ministry of mines and 39% in civil defence. Comprehensive studies have not been done on the efficiency and right-sizing of central government staff, but the report of the Fifth Central Pay Commission in 1997 noted the data did not provide pointers as to whether the “bureaucracy as a whole is ‘bloated’ or not". For now, the government is looking to become the biggest it has ever been.