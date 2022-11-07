Check on your FSA now, or be stuck buying sunscreen in December
Workers who amassed thousands of dollars in their flexible-spending accounts since 2020 risk losing the money if it isn't spent before Jan. 1
For the millions of American workers who have healthcare flexible-spending accounts, here’s a timely reminder: Spend your FSA.
Since the pandemic began, many workers have been spared the annual deadline for using up their FSAs. This year, the clock is ticking once again and any money not spent by Dec. 31 might be gone for good.
FSAs are offered by many companies to allow workers to set aside pretax money to pay for a variety of healthcare costs. Many of the estimated 16 million Americans who use this benefit accumulated larger balances after Congress said employers could allow the funds to be carried over from 2020 into 2021 and again into 2022, according to Jake Spiegel, a research associate at the nonprofit Employee Benefit Research Institute.
Workers who contributed the maximum allowed to an FSA since 2020 and didn’t spend any of it would have accumulated $8,350, and they stand to lose whatever they have neglected to spend by the deadline. Although some employers permit a portion of the account to be carried over into 2023, the most allowed is $570. FSA limits and rules are set by the Internal Revenue Service.
Plan administrator Justworks said three of its 4,500-plus healthcare FSA holders who had carryover balances from 2021 have balances greater than $7,000—and a Dec. 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline to spend down their accounts. These outliers might just be saving their receipts in a shoebox and planning to submit them all at once, or they might mistakenly think they can carry over the unused money, said David Feinberg, senior vice president of risk and insurance for Justworks.
“Imagine walking into the CVS with $7,500 to buy Band-Aids. As of 1/1, they’ll have a zero balance or a lot of sunscreen," he said.
Higher balances mean more money is at risk of forfeiture.
In 2019, 44% of workers forfeited FSA money. The average amount lost was $369, according to EBRI. That money goes back to the employer.
FSAs can help workers cover more out-of-pocket expenses as inflation and rising healthcare costs put pressure on their finances, said Shobin Uralil, co-founder of benefits provider Lively. The money workers contribute via payroll deductions is pretax, like traditional 401(k) contributions, so they come out ahead. The contribution limit is $3,050 for 2023, up from $2,850 this year.
During open enrollment, when workers sign up for employee benefits for the upcoming year, they choose how much money to put into these accounts. Then they use the money in the account to pay for eligible out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, including everything from copays and deductibles for doctors’ appointments to Tylenol or tampons.
FSAs can be used for many other healthcare expenses that regular insurance may not cover, such as talk therapy, chiropractor visits, bite aligners, hearing aids, contact-lens solution and smart baby monitors. For a longer list, see IRS Publication 502. Some expenses aren’t allowed, such as cosmetic surgery and personal-care items such as a toothbrush or toothpaste.
Louise McKenzie, a child-welfare caseworker in Gresham, Ore., said she has used her FSA at doctors’ offices, her local pharmacy and online at FSAstore.com, where she recently bought a $69.99 massaging heating pad for her diabetic husband and a $169 23andMe DNA kit to get health insights for herself. She contributed just $200 the first year she had an FSA but upped the amount each year, to $1,500 for 2023, as she has learned how much it can cover.
“It’s been an absolute lifesaver," she says.
One common problem with FSAs is workers sometimes mix them up with health-savings accounts, another tax-advantaged healthcare account that workers can fund with pretax dollars if they have a high-deductible health-insurance plan. An HSA can be used for immediate healthcare expenses like an FSA, but it can also serve as a long-term savings account since the money can be left in the account and invested for tax-free growth.
Most workers with HSAs can’t have healthcare FSAs, however. A limited-purpose FSA, which typically can only be used for vision and dental expenses, is an option.
Once you are clear you have an FSA or a limited-purpose FSA, the critical thing to understand is whether the plan has a carry-over provision or a grace period, said Mr. Feinberg at Justworks. It is up to your employer which, if either, of those rules apply.
A carry-over provision lets workers carry over a set dollar amount into the next year. A grace period gives workers an extra 2½ months, usually until March 15, to spend down their prior-year account balance.
Some employers extend the period to submit receipts, often until March 31.
If you log into your FSA account online, it should show your running balance and any spending deadlines. If your plan allows carry overs, everything but the $570 carry over into 2023 expires, Mr. Feinberg said. If your plan has a grace period instead, check if your employer extended the grace period for incurring and submitting 2021 expenses until Dec. 31, 2022. In plans with grace periods, money contributed for 2022 can still be spent down through March 15, 2023.
Don’t forget to keep receipts. In most cases, if you use your FSA debit card, reimbursement is automatic, but you might need to submit proof. If you can’t prove you spent the money on eligible items, you might have to put it back into the account.