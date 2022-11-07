Check on your FSA now, or be stuck buying sunscreen in December

Louise McKenzie, a child-welfare caseworker in Gresham, Ore., said she has used her FSA at doctors’ offices, her local pharmacy and online at FSAstore.com, where she recently bought a $69.99 massaging heating pad for her diabetic husband and a $169 23andMe DNA kit to get health insights for herself. She contributed just $200 the first year she had an FSA but upped the amount each year, to $1,500 for 2023, as she has learned how much it can cover.