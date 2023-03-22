China Has a New Vision for Itself: Global Power

“Coming out of Covid, there’s an attempt to put China forward in a different light, and a large part of it is to create a contrast between the roles that China and the U.S. play," said Paul Haenle, a China expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “They honestly believe they have a different way of being a major power and exerting its influence in the world and they believe the U.S. is too security-focused, that it uses its military too often."