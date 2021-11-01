China locks 30,000 visitors inside Shanghai Disneyland after one guest got Covid

China’s approach contrasts with developments elsewhere in the region. Australia, which had adopted a “Covid Zero" policy for most of the pandemic, on Monday eased international border restrictions for vaccinated citizens and permanent residents. Thailand began allowing vaccinated tourists from more than 60 countries to enter the country without quarantine. South Korea and Japan relaxed social distancing measures, with Seoul allowing gyms, restaurants and cafes to open at any time, and Tokyo lifting the 10,000-person cap on spectators at events.

