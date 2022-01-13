China looks to secure supplies as strains with US and its allies grow

Even before stepping up its inward-turning efforts, China had poured resources into its own research labs, universities and companies to try to wean the country off its addiction to foreign technologies like American semiconductors. But industry executives say that even though China likely will be largely self-sufficient in “good-enough" chips such as those used for cameras in the next couple of years, it still will be dependent on the West and Taiwan for more advanced ones, such as those used for electric vehicles, through 2035.

