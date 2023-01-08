China reopens to the world as international travel restrictions end
China Reopens to the World as International Travel Restrictions End
BY WENXIN FAN | UPDATED JAN 08, 2023 05:01 AM EST
Tens of thousands of travelers began to fly in and out of mainland China on Sunday as Beijing removed almost all of its border restrictions, bringing an end to pandemic measures that effectively sealed off the world’s most populous nation from the rest of the world for three years.
The Chinese tourists heading abroad bring hope for relief to economies that had come to rely on spending by Chinese travelers in the years before the pandemic. The flow of travelers will likely remain restrained for a while as airlines readjust and some governments keep restrictions in place to prevent importing infections from China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak yet.
China’s decision to restore a freer flow of movement across its borders, announced in late December, ends one of the most tangible symbols of China’s Covid-era isolation—particularly for the many middle- and upper-class Chinese citizens who had grown accustomed to traveling abroad freely before the pandemic.
The reopening also allows the business community to visit China’s fast-growing market again. China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that it had received strong signs of support from foreign executives who were eager to visit China, check on their operations and consider new investments.
Hong Kong-based business executive Sherry Shi and her son were among thousands of overseas Chinese who boarded a plane bound for the mainland on Sunday.
“I’m so excited," said Ms. Shi, a native of Beijing, who said she was already busy scheduling reunions with friends and family, some over meals of Beijing roast duck that her son had dearly missed in the past three years. Because of Covid-era quarantine rules, they had missed her father’s funeral and hadn’t seen many relatives and friends for years.
Sunday’s travelers weren’t the first group of passengers to avoid quarantine upon arrival in China. Since Beijing announced plans to change the rules, international travelers landing in several Chinese cities had protested against hotel quarantines, in many cases succeeding in convincing authorities to let them skip five days of confinement.
Travel in and out of China plunged during the pandemic. Border crossings in the three months ended Sept. 30 totaled 22 million, according to Chinese immigration authorities. The number for the full year before the pandemic, 2019, was 670 million people, more than half of them mainland Chinese travelers, according to Chinese immigration data.
Carol Ong, a 46-year-old Philippine expatriate and entrepreneur, said she breezed through the airport after landing in Shanghai on Sunday. Ms. Ong, who has lived in China for 17 years, flew to Canada in December because of a family emergency. She had to endure several quarantines during the pandemic and had adjusted to life under China’s strict Covid regime.
She knew the rules had started to change, but still she said she was surprised not to see any staff in Hazmat suits at the airport. It felt strange, she said: “It was so smooth and simple."
It will likely take some time for travel between China and the rest of the world to fully rebound to prepandemic levels. Many airlines adjusted their routes during the three years that China severely limited travel into the country and will need to redirect their fleets toward China.
In Shenzhen, only three international flights were scheduled to land on Sunday and two to take off. In Beijing, luggage belts in one of the world’s biggest airport terminals were largely empty. In the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, a tech hub and tourism destination, local immigration officials said 1,300 air travelers are expected to enter from abroad on Sunday and 1,100 to exit.
Some governments have taken steps to limit the number of Chinese travelers. In late December, Japan said it has asked airlines not to increase the number of flights from China. While the request isn’t legally binding and was subsequently relaxed somewhat with respect to Hong Kong and Macau, it remains a brake on a significant expansion in travel.
Many countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Italy, have imposed testing requirements on passengers from China. Many of these countries have cited what they describe as China’s lack of transparency around the scope of the Covid infections in the country as a major factor in their decisions.
China has called the travel restrictions unacceptable and politically motivated, warning of unspecified countermeasures.
But some in the Chinese mainland are already making up for lost time by snapping up tickets for international flights. On Trip.com, China’s largest online travel-booking platform, bookings for outbound travel packages have surged since Beijing announced the scrapping of restrictions in late December. Overseas travel reservations during the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, which begins Jan. 21, have jumped more than five times from last year, with Bangkok and Melbourne, Australia, among the most popular destinations.
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Hong Kong’s flagship airline operator, said Thursday that it would more than double its flights to and from the mainland, operating 61 return flights each week between Hong Kong and 13 Chinese cities starting Jan. 14.
In addition to mandatory quarantines, China has dropped other restrictions, including one that required international planes flying to Beijing to first land in one of more than a dozen other Chinese cities. The measure had been in place since the start of the pandemic to protect the Chinese capital from infections. International sailors no longer need to seek approval before their ships can dock at Chinese ports for crew change.
The reopening of China’s borders on Sunday included several entry points between the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the neighboring special administrative region of Hong Kong, though a high-speed train line connecting the two places remains shut. Authorities in the mainland and Hong Kong have capped daily travelers to 60,000 people in a bid to manage traffic.
As of Friday afternoon, 340,000 people from Hong Kong had already booked planned visits to Shenzhen, according to Tony Wong, Hong Kong’s acting chief information officer.
On Sunday morning, passengers carrying large suitcases filled a train running from Hong Kong to a Shenzhen border crossing that had been closed for almost three years. Like many mainland students studying in Hong Kong, Sun Yisu had planned to stay in the city during the winter break. “It’d been too much trouble to go through the quarantine," she said from the train.
She said she changed her mind when the government announced the border reopening. She expected to be home soon in Shandong province to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Dong Shuyuan, a 62-year-old retiree from the Inner Mongolia region in northern China, crossed into Hong Kong from Shenzhen on Sunday, resuming an annual visit to see family in the city that had been put on pause for three years. He said he was longing to see his daughter and two grandchildren, including a 2-year-old girl he had never met.
Tao Zi, a retailer from the southern city of Dongguan, made her first trip to Hong Kong in more than a year on Sunday. Before the pandemic, she would make regular day visits to the city. Her last trip in 2021, however, had forced her to spend three weeks in quarantine.
“That’s why I didn’t want to come," she said. “It was like being a prisoner."
Zhu Shengqiu, a 51-year-old Hong Kong resident, plans to make his first trip home to China’s Guangdong province in about a week. On Sunday, he took a train to the border to witness the reopening and recorded some videos of the skyscrapers in Shenzhen before returning to the special administrative region.
“I’d multiple dreams about this moment," he said. “Those three years were too hard on us. "