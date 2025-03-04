China retaliates against US with tariffs, controls on US companies
SummaryChina hit back at the US with a slate of retaliatory measures after President Trump put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
China hit back at the U.S. with a slate of retaliatory measures in response to the Trump administration’s latest tariff increase, escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more