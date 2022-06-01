The impact of China’s search influence on Xinjiang became clear this week after Adrian Zenz, a German anthropologist who has investigated China’s crackdown on Muslims, released the so-called Xinjiang Police Files, a large trove of data allegedly hacked from Chinese police databases that contained photos of more than 2,800 detainees and detailed activities inside the region’s sprawling network of prisons and internment camps. The files were made public just as United Nations Human Rights high commissioner Michelle Bachelet began a highly scrutinized six-day visit to China that is set to include a trip to Xinjiang.