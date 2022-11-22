China turns to back-channel diplomacy to shore up US ties

China turns to back-channel diplomacy to shore up US ties6 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 07:29 PM IST
With Xi Jinping’s blessing, a Chinese delegation of policy advisers and executives met with a US counterpart group ahead of the Biden-Xi summit
China is turning to an old friend in corporate America to bolster communications with the U.S., as President Xi Jinping tries to stabilize the bilateral relationship while gearing up for greater competition between the two powers.