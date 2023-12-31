Politics
China went through its Gilded Age; but no model lasts forever
YUEN YUEN ANG 11 min read 31 Dec 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Summary
- With Chinese leaders busy fighting fires at home, nobody talks about learning from China anymore
Only a few years ago, at the Communist Party of China’s (CPC’) 19th National Congress in 2017, President Xi Jinping declared that “socialism with Chinese characteristics...[is] blazing a new trail for other developing countries to achieve modernization." At the time, many countries across the Global South seemed eager to learn China’s formula for success, but the United States saw such emulation as a threat to the democratic West’s soft power. Six years later, the eastward shift in geopolitical power seems to have reversed.
