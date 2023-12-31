Politics
Decoding Europe's China puzzle
ZAKI LAÏDI 6 min read 31 Dec 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Summary
- With Russia struggling to achieve its goals in Ukraine, China’s hopes of a major blow to the West are probably dwindling
The last year has solidified China’s status as one of the most salient foreign-policy challenges facing Europe. But it has been a long time coming. In fact, China’s emergence at the forefront of debate in Europe is the product of three political realizations that have occurred since 2020.
