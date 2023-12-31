China went through its Gilded Age; but no model lasts forever

A related problem occurs when commentators miss the right lessons because they have been misled by their own biases and distortions. For example, in China’s Gilded Age, I argue that “access money corruption" (meaning elite exchanges of power and wealth, as opposed to petty bribery or embezzlement) functioned like “steroids" and led to the risky, unbalanced growth that China experienced in recent decades. But some readers, including academics, miscast my argument as claiming that corruption is beneficial, and then moralistically criticize me for endorsing it. In fact, I am highlighting the hypocrisy of rich countries in erasing their corrupt past (and sometimes legalizing corruption today). Looking at contemporary China forces us to revisit the troubled history of richer countries. In taking lessons from China—or any “success" story, for that matter—we should not only ask what to learn, but also what not to learn. Deng showed that a balance of stability and institutional checks on the political leadership is a necessary foundation for economic growth. Adaptive governance paired with sensible macroeconomic and foreign policies is also essential. We should not assume, however, that concentrating power in one person’s hands is the answer; in fact, it risks capriciousness and wild policy swings.