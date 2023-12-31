Decoding Europe's China puzzle

Another political message that the EU has been keen to send to China is that the favourable terms under which Chinese firms access the European market are not guaranteed. European firms are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with their Chinese counterparts, and not just because of their own shortcomings. China offers massive subsidies to its firms, while erecting high entry barriers—both regulatory and informal, national and regional—for foreign companies. As China seeks to enlarge its footprint in industries that Europe has traditionally dominated, such as automobiles and chemicals, this imbalance is becoming even more consequential. Unless China changes course, Europe may have to adopt measures to protect domestic industries.