China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin showcase growing ties
The two leaders meet in person for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in person for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, as the two countries displayed growing ties in the wake of major battlefield setbacks for Moscow.