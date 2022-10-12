Chinese tech threatens future global security, UK spy chief warns3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Confronting Beijing’s technological ambitions is ‘the national security issue that will define our future,’ Jeremy Fleming says
Confronting Beijing’s technological ambitions is ‘the national security issue that will define our future,’ Jeremy Fleming says
LONDON : Beijing’s efforts to exert control over technology both internationally and within China’s borders threaten future global security and freedom, the chief of the U.K.’s electronic intelligence agency said.