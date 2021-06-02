Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that another academic session could be a Covid hit, need to start planning on how to assess students during the next academic year and avoid any knee jerk reactions to the emerging situation. Manish Sisodia said that a team working on plan for assessing class 10, 12 students and it will send recommendations to CBSE, Centre.

"It is time to move on to next year. We cannot deny that another academic session could be COVID affected and we need to plan before it's too late once again," Sisodia told PTI in an interview.

On whether the students need to be vaccinated against covid-19, Sisodia said that exams or no exams, there can be no second thought about need to vaccinate students.

Manish Sisodia, who has been against the idea of conducting the exams in the given circumstances, also said, "I am happy that the never-ending class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end." The decision to cancel the exam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"Now is the right time. A foolproof plan should be ready about how will assessment be done in March 2022, and according to it, the current session should be planned and students should be prepared. Internals, online and semi online activities should be as per that plan rather than preparing students differently and then saying we will not pass them without taking exams. "I feel if we do not start now, it will be again too late for next year and will then lead to an unprepared and knee jerk decision," he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said his team is working on a draft plan in this regard and he will share the recommendations with the CBSE and the Centre. "A team is working on a plan on how academic session can be conducted for board and non board classes and how can the assessment be done. Once we are done with the draft plan, I will share the recommendations with CBSE and the Centre," he added. Sisodia, who had earlier told the Ministry of Education that going ahead with exams before vaccinating the students will be a disaster, said there can still be no second thought about it.

"Exams or no exams, there cannot be a second thought about need to vaccinating students. The stocks are so low that we are not able to vaccinate people within age group of 18-44. All of this has to be done soon, the trials for vaccines for children and getting Pfizer vaccine for them, all of this has to be done on priority," he said.

Sisodia also reiterated that the CBSE should announce its policy for evaluating students of class 12 at the earliest.

"They should come up with an unbiased and objective criteria at the earliest so students can start looking forward to undergraduate admissions," he said.













