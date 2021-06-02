Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said his team is working on a draft plan in this regard and he will share the recommendations with the CBSE and the Centre. "A team is working on a plan on how academic session can be conducted for board and non board classes and how can the assessment be done. Once we are done with the draft plan, I will share the recommendations with CBSE and the Centre," he added. Sisodia, who had earlier told the Ministry of Education that going ahead with exams before vaccinating the students will be a disaster, said there can still be no second thought about it.