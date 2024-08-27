Politics
Govt to digitize land acquisition process for coal mines as Net Zero looms
Summary
- The move comes amid a narrowing window for coal mining as the 2070 deadline for India to phase out fossil fuels nears.
New Delhi: The government plans to launch a dedicated portal for land acquisition for coal mining, said two people aware of the development, citing the biggest pain point in India’s push for the fossil fuel.
