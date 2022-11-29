Communal rift highest in India, says Pew study

Communal rift highest in India, says Pew study1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:37 PM IST
India was among a handful of countries that saw religious hostilities in the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, said a report released on Tuesday by the US think-tank Pew Research Center. Overall, the country had the highest rate of social tensions along religious lines globally in 2020, the report showed. The increase in hostilities in the first pandemic year also reflects, somewhat, in India’s official data. However, the government’s reaction will be watched, considering its regular dismissal of adverse rankings in the recent past. Here’s what the Pew report says: