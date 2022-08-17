Competition Amendment Bill referred to parliamentary panel1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:01 PM IST
- The standing committee has been asked to examine the Bill and give its report in three months, showed the latest Lok Sabha bulletin
NEW DELHI : The Competition (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament has been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by BJP leader Jayant Sinha for review, showed an official communication.