Congress heads into tumultuous week pressured by converging deadlines

WASHINGTON : A slew of high-stakes deadlines will collide on Capitol Hill this week, setting up potentially chaotic negotiations against the backdrop of expiring government funding and the threat of a possible US default.

Even by the standards of a Capitol used to operating under pressure, this week’s maelstrom of legislative and fiscal crosscurrents is setting the stage for an extraordinary sprint. Democratic leaders are trying to shepherd two complicated legislative packages: a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sprawling healthcare, education and climate package whose proposed $3.5 trillion price tag and contents are still under intense debate within the party.

At the same time, the government’s funding is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, which would partially shut down the government if Congress doesn’t act. Lawmakers also are feuding over who is responsible for raising the debt limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default. Absent swift action, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress this month that the Treasury may be unable to keep paying all of the government’s bills on time during October.

“The next few days will be a time of intensity," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said in a Saturday letter to House Democrats.

The week could also test the leadership of President Biden, who has been battered with criticism over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent surge of Haitian immigrants at the southern border. Mr. Biden, seeking to take a more prominent role, met with dozens of Democrats last week in an effort to build bridges between different blocs over the healthcare, education and climate package.

The Senate is expected to vote Monday evening on a measure extending the government’s funding through Dec. 3, 2021, and suspending the debt limit into December 2022, but it is expected to be blocked by Republicans, leaving the matter unresolved.

Democratic leaders haven’t spelled out what their next step will be. But Mrs. Pelosi said last week the government wouldn’t go into a partial shutdown, suggesting that Democratic leaders are prepared to bring up just a short-term spending patch, which has bipartisan support, to avoid that outcome.

“We’re going to shut the government down in the middle of a pandemic? It’s the most irresponsible action that anybody could take," said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.), bemoaning the partisan fight building over the debt-limit increase. “We shouldn’t be playing political games the way we are."

Averting a partial government shutdown this weekend would resolve only one of the handful of complex legislative battles.

A partisan fight over raising the debt limit has started to infuse anxiety into financial markets. Republicans are refusing to vote for a suspension or increase in the debt ceiling, pointing to Democrats’ decision to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill without GOP support earlier this year and current efforts to pass a roughly $3.5 trillion package of social and climate programs along party lines.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Penn.), who sits on the Senate’s budget and finance committees, said Sunday that he “might very well" vote for a “clean continuation of funding" to keep the government running and that many Republicans would likely join him. But he said that they opposed the effort by Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

“They are in the midst of an absolutely unprecedented, very damaging spending spree on a scale that we have never seen," Mr. Toomey said on CNN, referring to Democrats. “And they want us to come along and authorize the borrowing to help pay for it when we are totally opposed to what they’re doing."

A vote to raise the debt limit doesn’t authorize new spending. Instead, it essentially allows the Treasury Department to raise money to pay for expenses the government has already authorized. Democrats said lifting the debt ceiling should be done on a bipartisan basis and noted that they voted with Republicans to do so under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“They can resort to all the sophistry they want, but if they vote ‘no,’ the Republican Party will be solidifying itself as the party of default, and the American people, unfortunately, are going to be the ones footing the bill," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on the Senate floor.

Democrats do have the ability to raise the debt ceiling on their own, by revising their current budget resolution either to increase the debt limit as a stand-alone bill or fold it into the $3.5 trillion budget package they are currently writing. That would allow them to move a bill through the 50-50 Senate with just a simple majority, rather than the 60 required of most legislation. However, it would be a complicated and potentially time-consuming process, and it isn’t clear it could be completed in time to avoid default.

The fiscal fights are competing for oxygen in Congress with Democrats’ biggest legislative push: trying to pass two major packages caught up in a struggle between the party’s centrist and liberal wings.

Centrist House Democrats, eager to vote on the infrastructure bill which already passed the Senate, secured a pledge from Mrs. Pelosi last month that it would receive a vote on the House floor by Monday. But liberal Democrats in both chambers have said their support for the infrastructure bill has always been linked to the Senate’s passage of the broader healthcare, education and climate package still being hammered out, with little room for dissension given the party’s razor-thin margins in both chambers.

Democrats are trying to pass the bill, a vast expansion of the country’s safety net, through a process tied to the budget that will require complete party unity in the Senate and no more than three Democratic defections in the House.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) said Friday that without an agreement between centrist Senate Democrats and the House over the contents of the budget bill, more than half of her group of nearly 100 liberal Democrats would oppose the infrastructure bill.

“At this point, we need to be convinced that everyone’s on the same page here," Ms. Jayapal said Friday.

Mrs. Pelosi acknowledged on Sunday that the timing of the vote isn’t clear. “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes," she told ABC News, adding that it seemed self-evident that the final top-line number would be lower than $3.5 trillion.

In an effort to accelerate the negotiations, Mrs. Pelosi said Friday she planned to bring the broad social policy and climate package up for a vote in the House this week as well. The House Budget Committee approved the House’s version of the legislation late Saturday, but it wasn’t clear what legislative text, if any, would come up for a vote this week.

Centrist and liberal Democrats are still divided over many provisions of the bill, including its efforts to combat climate change, changes to the tax code and healthcare measures, including a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.