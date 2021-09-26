Congress heads into tumultuous week pressured by converging deadlines

Democrats do have the ability to raise the debt ceiling on their own, by revising their current budget resolution either to increase the debt limit as a stand-alone bill or fold it into the $3.5 trillion budget package they are currently writing. That would allow them to move a bill through the 50-50 Senate with just a simple majority, rather than the 60 required of most legislation. However, it would be a complicated and potentially time-consuming process, and it isn’t clear it could be completed in time to avoid default.