Congress leader Siddaramaiah's BIG declaration ahead of Karnataka polls: ‘After this I will quit’2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST
- After this election, I will quit electoral politics, the Congress leader was heard saying at an election rally on Wednesday
"After this election, I will quit electoral politics," Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said at an election rally in Varuna, Mysuru on Wednesday. The former chief minister of Karnataka, will only be contesting from the Varuna constituency in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
