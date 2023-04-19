"After this election, I will quit electoral politics," Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said at an election rally in Varuna, Mysuru on Wednesday. The former chief minister of Karnataka, will only be contesting from the Varuna constituency in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

On Saturday, Congress released their third list of candidates for the 224 seat assembly election. In the third list it was revealed that former CM Siddaramaiah was dropped by the Grand Old Party from contesting at Kolar, as he announced earlier, and the party fielded Kothur G Manjunath instead.

The Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka is expected to file his nomination for the Varuna constituency today, 19 April. Congress turncoat Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination today from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on 10 May and the results will be declared on 13 May.

The former CM has found himself on the bitter end of trouble last month when Congress leader allegedly slapped a man who was reportedly among a group of supporters demanding election tickets for a party MLA.

Earlier this week, a war of words also broke between Siddaramaiah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, when the former claimed that there were at least 31 Indian stranded in war torn Sudan's Khartoum.

In a tweet battle, the Jaishankar responded by saying “Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don't do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan".

Siddaramaiah had posted a series of tweets saying "it is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war."

The former Karnataka chief minister urged the prime minister's office, the union home minister's office and the ministry of external affairs to "immediately intervene" and ensure the safe return of the Indians.

On Wednesday, the Congress also slammed Jaishankar and hit out at the Modi-led government in Centre saying it was an "appalling response" to a "genuine appeal" for assistance.

The Opposition party lashed out at the Modi government over the issue, saying the problem with most of ministers is that they are so eager to prove their loyalty to "their master and be his voice" that they have forgotten that they are sworn to certain responsibilities.