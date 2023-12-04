Cotton pilot scheme a hit, govt to extend it by a year
Summary
- Cotton production in the 10 states under the pilot is projected to grow at 20-25%, a substantial increase at a time when all-India cotton production has been on a downhill slide
A pilot project launched this April to boost cotton production in 10 states is likely to be extended for a year beyond March 2024, two officials aware of the development said. Cotton production in these states is projected to grow at 20-25%, a substantial increase at a time when all-India cotton production has been on a downhill slide. Adoption of best agronomy practices, quality seeds and high-density planting systems have contributed to this growth, the officials said on condition of anonymity.