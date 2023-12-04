Cotton pilot scheme a hit, govt to extend it by a year

Foreseeing a rise in textiles exports, Kulin Lalbhai, chairman, CII National Committee on Textiles and Apparel, said that the past 12 months have been a little tough on export demand because large global brands were reducing inventories. “I believe the demand scenario will improve as inventory positions have corrected, and brands will start normalizing their buying," said Lalbhai, who is also vice-chairman, Arvind Fashion. “Currently, the prices are remaining benign. So, we are not expecting any major rise in the next [few] quarters."