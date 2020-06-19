Covid-19 impact: Maharashtra to raise Rs. 1,000 crore via bonds

MUMBAI : In a bid to start reviving the state’s economy, which has been badly hurt due to the lockdown induced by covid-19 pandemic, on Friday, Maharashtra government said it has issued bonds worth Rs.1,000 crore under 'Maharashtra State Development Loan 2023'.

The government said an auction will be held on 23 June by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the sale of the bonds.

The term of the bond will be 3 years, starting from 24 June, 2020. The loan will be repaid on 24 June, 2023 at full cost. The interest rate will be the same as the 100% coupon rate per annum on bonds sold at the auction and the interest will be paid semi-annually on 24 December and 24 June of every year.

“The proceeds from this loan will be used to finance development programs of the Government of Maharashtra," said the state government in a release.

Maharashtra, like most other states, is in a desperate need of funds as the state’s reserves and collections have gone down due to increased expenditure towards dealing with covid-19 crisis on one hand and incomes have almost stopped due to the shutdown of businesses and commercial activities, which are mostly confined to Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur cities.

With over 1.2 lakh cases in the state, including 62,875 in Mumbai alone, Maharashtra is the country’s worst-impacted state at present.

On 15 June, amidst the economic crisis arising out of the Maharashtra government said it has signed agreement for foreign direct investment (FDI) worth ₹16,030 crore from 12 different countries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a video-based conference that small and big industries coming to the state will not face any difficulty in setting up their industries.

Thackeray said that in the coming days the state expects to sign FDI agreements worth Rs. 10,000 crore more.

On Friday, Maharashtra said the bond sale will be carried out according to the non-competitive auction system (revised), under which 10% of the total notified Government Debt amount will be allotted to eligible individual and institutional investors. However, single investor will be allotted up to a maximum of 1% of the total notified amount, said the government.

The auction will be conducted by the central bank at its office in Fort, Mumbai and the bids for the auction will be recorded under RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber) computer system, according to the statement.

“Non-competitive bids should be submitted according to the same system (e-Kuber) from 10.30 am to 11 am. The results of the auction will be published on the RBI's website on the same day. Payment from successful bidders will be made on 24 June, 2020."

The successful bidders will be provided cash, bankers checks / issuance orders, demand drafts or checks payable in their Mumbai account on 24 June at the office of RBI in Fort, Mumbai.

Investment in the proposed bonds by banks will be deemed eligible for the statutory cash flow ratio (SLR) under section 24 of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949. These securities will be admissible for resale-purchase, the state’s finance department's notification on 19 June stated.

