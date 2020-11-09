Covid-19 to lead to behavior change in urban mobility: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI : Covid-19 could lead to behavioral change in urban mobility and also give an opportunity to align urban transport towards long term development goals, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Puri was speaking at the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on the theme of “Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility". He said that new advancements like smarter transportation systems and traffic management applications would also be used in major cities to increase mobility.

With social distancing norms and other precautions in place due to the pandemic, cities are seeing a rise in transport options like cycling. The pandemic has also led to a decline in the use of public transport across the world. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, 90% of all reported covid-19 cases are from urban areas which have become the epicenter of the pandemic.

“India is likely to experience a behavioral change in urban mobility. This crisis also presents an opportunity to guide the recovery of urban transport towards long-term development goals. As articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the present crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', and the time being ripe enough to make bold decisions and investments," Puri said.

Puri said that India is witnessing the arrival of a new generation of mobility discourses, which are nuanced enough to provide sustainable urban mobility. The ministry has issued a detailed advisory, on how the nation needs to move ahead in these testing times. He said that non-motorised transport will occupy the prime, non-negotiable, position in every form of urban mobility discourse and intervention.

“It rests on three key pillars, namely, promotion of public transport system, leveraging technological advancements and penetration of non-motorised transport systems in the urban transport paradigm. Various studies show that about 16-57% of urban commuters are pedestrian and about 30-40% of commuters use bicycles in the country depending on the size of the city. Considering this as an opportunity, elevating the priority of these modes gives travelers another private vehicle alternative, which is clean, safe, secured particularly if it is integrated with other modes and affordable for all," Puri said.

Major cities in the country are a part of the most congested in the world which has increased focus on improving mobility. The government is working on national-level guidelines on shared mobility, focusing on pooling services by private car owners, to tackle pollution and de-congest metros.

