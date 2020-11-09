Covid-19 to lead to behavior change in urban mobility: Hardeep Singh Puri

“It rests on three key pillars, namely, promotion of public transport system, leveraging technological advancements and penetration of non-motorised transport systems in the urban transport paradigm. Various studies show that about 16-57% of urban commuters are pedestrian and about 30-40% of commuters use bicycles in the country depending on the size of the city. Considering this as an opportunity, elevating the priority of these modes gives travelers another private vehicle alternative, which is clean, safe, secured particularly if it is integrated with other modes and affordable for all," Puri said.