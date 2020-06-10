In a sovereign credit overview for the Asia Pacific region, Fitch said sovereign ratings in developing economies remain under pressure. “In countries in which general government debt-to-GDP ratios are already above the respective peer medians, we expect a further jump in their ratios in 2020, such as in Australia, India, Japan and Malaysia. More generally, when governments fail to present credible medium-term strategies for stabilising or reversing the recent rise in debt-to-GDP levels after the crisis subsides, this could strain ratings," it said.